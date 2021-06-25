Louisiana man charged with 6th DUI after traffic stop in LSP parking lot

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana man was arrested for his 6th DUI after he was pulled over Friday morning in the Louisiana State Police parking lot.

LSP initiated the traffic stop after they saw 51-year-old Patrick O’Leary, of Covington, blocking both lanes on LA 427 North.

After O’Leary came to a stop in the Louisiana State Police Troop A parking lot he gave the trooper his debit card instead of his driver’s license.

LSP says after exiting the vehicle, O’Leary could only stand while holding onto the car door.

O’Leary, who was arrested a little after 7 a.m., refused to take an intoxication test and Troopers determined that he needed to go to the hospital.

Once O’Leary arrived at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital a warrant was obtained so blood could be taken.

Results on those tests are forthcoming and O’Leary did not answer any further questions from investigators.

O’Leary is currently in the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail facing these charges:

Operating while Intoxicated, 4th or more (Felony)

Evidence of Motor Vehicle Liability Security Contained in Vehicle (Misdemeanor)

Simple Obstruction of a Highway of Commerce (Misdemeanor)

Operating a vehicle while under Suspension for Certain Prior Offenses (Misdemeanor)

Unlawful Refusal to Submit to Chemical Test, prior offenses (Misdemeanor)

Violations of registration provisions (Misdemeanor)

O’Leary was also driving without a temporary driver’s license at the time of his arrest.

No bail for O’Leary has been set at this time.