Louisiana man convicted of sex crimes against girl, teen

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — A 22-year-old Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to raping a teenager after her high school graduation party and to the sexual battery of a 12-year-old at his house.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery said in a news release Tuesday that Richard Michael Deidrich of Mandeville pleaded guilty Monday to one count of second-degree rape and two counts of sexual battery of a victim less than 13 years old.

District Judge Vincent Lobello sentenced him to 25 years without probation, parole or suspended sentence.

The child, a neighbor of Deidrich’s, told Mandeville police about a sexual battery that happened during a game of hide-and-seek at his house in 2016, when she was 12. Investigators learned about other instances involving her, the news release said.

The rape happened in 2020 outside the teenager’s home, Montgomery said. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated that case.

