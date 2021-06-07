Louisiana man faces rape charges after allegedly luring child into home with the promise of candy

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana man is facing rape charges after luring then sexually assaulting a child in his home.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office began the investigation as a possible kidnapping before learning that the suspect, 32-year-old Richard Paul Allemond, Jr., of Pierre Part, allegedly committed multiple sex crimes.

Through further investigation, detectives learned that the child was lured by Allemond with the promise of providing candy.

Allemond was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Facility.

The 32-year-old man faces these charges:

First Degree Rape

Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile

Sexual Battery

Allemond’s bond is set at $500,000.

This investigation remains ongoing.