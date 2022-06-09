OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — State Troopers in West Monroe made an unusual traffic stop Wednesday morning when they came across a vehicle stopped at a green light.

At about 1:30 a.m., they came across a gray Ford Explorer stopped in the inside lane of U.S. Highway 165 at the intersection of Lourberta Street. According to authorities, the vehicle was stopped at a green light.

Charles Bohanna

Troopers made contact with the driver, 27-year-old Charles L. Bohanna, who they say was asleep with the vehicle still in drive. Once Bohanna woke up, he stepped out of the vehicle and told authorities that he was extremely tired from working for DoorDash.

Officers say they noticed marijuana residue on Bohanna’s clothing and smelled a marijuana odor coming from Bohanna. They reported that Bohanna’s eyes were watery and bloodshot, and his speech was slow.

Bohanna performed a field sobriety test, performing poorly. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Simple Obstruction of a Highway of Commerce and Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated. His bond was set at $9,100.