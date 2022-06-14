WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Western District United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty sentenced 50-year-old Brandon Khesahn Cooper of Dubach, La., to 11 years and six months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Cooper’s sentence followed authorities charging him with Possession of Firearms by a Convicted Felon and Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking.

According to evidence presented in court, deputies with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Cooper’s home on October 19, 2021. According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana, deputies found 12 grams of methamphetamine and a Charter Arms .38 revolver located next to Cooper’s wallet. Deputies also found packaging material consistent with distribution of illegal substances and a .410 gauge CBC shotgun in the bedroom.

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) law enforcement agents read Cooper his Miranda rights and interviewed him.

During the interview, Cooper claimed the methamphetamine and firearms, and admitted that he sold drugs and purchased the revolver despite being a convicted felon. According to the release, Cooper knew the law prohibited him from purchasing a firearm and possessing ammunition because he was a convicted felon.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) determined that the revolver and shotgun were both manufactured outside of Louisiana and had traveled in interstate commerce.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert F. Moody prosecuted the case.