Louisiana: Manhunt on for double murder suspect

WESTLAKE, La. (KLFY) – Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently working a double homicide in Westlake.

Authorities say the suspect is 51-year old Neil P. Broussard of Lake Charles. Broussard is believed to be driving a black Hyundai Elantra bearing Louisiana license plate 950DCZ.

He could also possibly be in a silver Ford Mustang bearing Louisiana license plate 893CIP.

Broussard is considered armed and dangerous, please call 911 immediately if you come into contact with the suspect.

