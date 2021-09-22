Track COVID-19
Louisiana men arrested at Hawaii airport for allegedly failing to follow COVID-19 protocols

Hawaii Department of Public Safety (Hunter Lowe)

HONOLULU, Hawaii (BRPROUD) – Two Louisiana men are behind bars after trying to enter Hawaii without “proof of a COVID-19 test result upon arrival and not having a location to quarantine.”

On Sunday, September 19, 26-year-old Hunter Lowe and 49-year-old Brandon Boone arrived at the Daniel K. International Airport.

COVID-19 checkpoint screeners at the airport checked on Lowe and Boone before notifying local law enforcement.

The two men were arrested and booked into the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

Image courtesy of Hawaii Department of Public Safety (Brandon Boone)

According to the Hawaii Department of Public Safety, both men “are serving a 10-day jail sentence at the Oahu Community Correctional Center on their charge of Prohibited Acts Emergency Management.”

