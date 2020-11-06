Louisiana mother faces charge after minor son arrested again

ABBEVILLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana mother is facing charges after her son, who was under a court-ordered safety plan due to a shooting incident, was found to once again be involved in a shooting.

Lakesha Levy, 35, of Abbeville, was arrested Wednesday on charges of felony improper supervision of a minor by a parent, Abbeville Police said in a news release.

Levy is the parent of a juvenile who has an ankle monitor due to a recent shooting incident, The Advertiser reported. Wh ile being monitored, the juvenile was found to once again be involved in a shooting incident, police said.

Levy was processed at the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.

