Paroled convicted killer arrested for Arkansas slaying

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP)- A man on parole for killing a man in Louisiana has been arrested on a murder warrant in northwest Arkansas.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports 39-year-old Anthony Ballot of Rogers was arrested in connection with the Dec. 26 stabbing death of 25-year-old Keundra Allen of Little Rock outside the Bentonville apartment of Allen’s girlfriend, who is Ballett’s ex-girlfriend.

Louisiana prison spokesman Ken Pastorick says Ballett was paroled in 2013 after serving 19 years of a 35 year prison sentence for manslaughter in Madison Parish, Louisiana.

