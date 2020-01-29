Louisiana riding mower trespass arrest nabs Utah fugitive

This undated photo provided by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, shows Richard Schleininger. Schleininger, originally accused only of riding a mower on someone else’s land, turned out to be a fugitive from Utah who had lived in Louisiana for more than a decade, living without an ID and working only for cash. (Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office via AP)

BAYOU BLUE, La. (AP) – A Louisiana sheriff says a man accused of riding a mower on someone else’s land turned out to be a fugitive from Utah who had lived in Louisiana for 11 years.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said in a news release Tuesday that deputies stopped 49-year-old Richard Schleininger in Bayou Blue after seeing him ride his mower past several “no trespassing” signs.

Webre says the man gave a false name but fingerprints identified him as being wanted in Bountiful, Utah, on assault and theft charges from 2003 and 2004.

The sheriff says Utah authorities plan to extradite Schleininger.

