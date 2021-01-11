Louisiana: Suspect runs toward deputies as K9 chases from behind

RACELAND, La. (BRPROUD) – 42-year-old Jules Daigle III, of Bayou Blue, is behind bars after a recent police chase in Raceland.

It all started when a K-9 deputy located a possible stolen vehicle on LA Highway 182.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, “after researching the license plate number, the deputy found the plate had been switched from another vehicle.”

With the help of narcotics agents, the K9 deputy tried to perform a traffic stop around 5:30 p.m. on January 8.

Daigle did not stop and eventually ended up in the Sugarland Subdivision.

The Bayou Blue man attempted to flee the stolen vehicle after it became “disabled near the intersection of Sycamore Street and Cedar Street.”

A K9 was called into action and went after Daigle.

“Upon seeing the K-9 pursuing him, Daigle ran toward deputies and was taken into custody,” according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Including a prior arrest in 2019, Daigle is facing these charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Improper lane usage

Contempt of Court warrant

Aggravated Flight from an Officer

Illegal Possession of Stolen Things

Switched license plate

Daigle is currently in the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.