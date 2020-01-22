Louisiana woman accused of sending live video feed of her having sexual contact with 5-year-old

SULPHUR, La. (KLFY) – A Sulphur woman is in jail charged with seven counts of first-degree rape and 20 counts of sexual battery.

Authorities say detectives discovered that 18-year-old Lakien Perry was sending live video feed of her having inappropriate sexual contact with a 5-year-old boy.

The investigation also revealed Perry was sending inappropriate videos and photographs of her and the child.

Detectives also learned she had inappropriate sexual contact with a three-year-old girl.

Perry was arrested and booked into jail.

The investigation is ongoing.