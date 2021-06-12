Louisiana’s 1st Judicial District Court in Caddo led state in 2020 criminal jury trials

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Despite the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, Louisiana’s First Judicial District in Caddo Parish led the state in the number of criminal jury trials, logging almost double the cases of the two nearest competitor parishes.

According to annual reports from the Louisiana Supreme Court, the 1st JDC tried 29 jury trials in 2020, ahead of all other parishes in the state.

The two jurisdictions closest to Caddo were the 19th Judicial District in East Baton Rouge Parish and the 41st JDC in Orleans Parish, each with 14 jury trials.

Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart commended the District staff of attorneys, secretaries and administrative staff for the hard work they put in, emphasizing the staff focused on violent criminals whose acts involved homicides, robberies and violent sex crimes in order to get those cases to trial.

He also thanked Caddo Parish juries, who served during the past year while adhering to social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions.