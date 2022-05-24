SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Texas men are behind bars in Louisiana after leading Louisiana State Police on a multi-parish car chase late Sunday night.

Jaquaydrian Robinson of Killeen Texas, 26, and 22-year-old Elijah Hall, also of Kileen, were taken into custody in Shreveport after leading Troop G troopers on the three-parish chase.

According to LSP Troop G Public Information Officer Jonathan Odom, several citizens reported a Dodge Challenger driving more than 100 miles per hour westbound on Interstate-20 in Bienville Parish. Troopers later located the vehicle and staged on I-20 in Bossier Parish in an attempt to stop it.

The vehicle eluded the attempt, however, leading troopers across the Bossier Parish line and into Shreveport.



Jaquaydrian Robinson (left), 26, is charged with speeding, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana, open container in a motor vehicle, and no driver’s license on person. Elijah Hall (right), 22, is charged with two counts of identity theft. (Source: Caddo Correctional Center)

The chase ultimately ended at the intersection of Hearne Avenue and Frederick Street in Shreveport when the vehicle was stopped after hitting stop sticks, Odom said.

When the car stopped the driver, Robinson, tried to flee the scene but was taken into custody shortly after. Hall, a passenger in the vehicle, was taken into custody at the scene when requested by Troopers.

When searching the vehicle multiple credit cards, and identification cards, none of which belonged to Robinson or Hall, were found. A small amount of marijuana was also found.

Robinson is charged with speeding, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana, open container in a motor vehicle, and no driver’s license on person. Hall is charged with two counts of identity theft. Both men were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

Trooper Odom says the investigation is still ongoing.