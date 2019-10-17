LSP: 4 Shreveport teens charged with theft of luxury car loaded with sporting goods

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police say they arrested four Shreveport teenagers Wednesday afternoon, accusing them of stealing a luxury car and sporting goods worth over $1,000.

According to LSP, state troopers spotted a 2013 Mercedes-Benz passenger car on Pines Road just before 1:00 p.m., and they say the car was reported stolen out of Monroe, Louisiana.

When conducting a traffic stop, the group of teens jumped out and fled on foot, and officers were able to catch the driver first.

Louisiana State Police say they attempted to set up a perimeter in hopes of finding the other three teenagers, and with the help of the Shreveport Police Department, they found the juveniles hiding in a storage facility at 3:20 p.m.

Investigators say they found over $1,000 worth of stolen merchandise inside of the vehicle, and they say a sporting goods store in Longview, Texas had a theft incident early Wednesday morning involving four suspects in a black Mercedes-Benz.

All four teenagers are booked into the Shreveport Juvenile Justice Center and they are facing these charges:

15-year-old female – 2 counts of possession of stolen property (felony), resisting by flight, and no seatbelt.

15-year-old male – 2 counts of possession of stolen property (felony), resisting by flight, and no seatbelt

16-year-old male – 2 counts of possession of stolen property (felony), resisting by flight, and no seatbelt

16-year-old male – 2 counts of possession of stolen property (felony), resisting by flight, simple possession of marijuana, and no seatbelt

According to LSP, state troopers recovered three stolen vehicles on Wednesday, and they have recovered a total of 47 stolen cars so far in 2019.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.