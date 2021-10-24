LSP asks public’s help in locating missing New Orleans 6-year-old

Clara Favret went missing Friday in New Orleans. Police believe she may be with her father, John Favret, who by court order is not her custodian. (Photo courtesy New Orleans Police Department/Louisiana State Police)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Police are asking the public to help the New Orleans Police Department locate a missing 6-year-old child.

Clara Favret is believed to be in the custody of her father, John Favret, who by court order is not the lawful custodian of the child. She was last seen with her father on Friday in the 7000 block of West End Boulevard in New Orleans.

The child is 3’11” tall and weighs 72 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of either Clara or John Favret is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimes Stoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at (877) 903-STOP.