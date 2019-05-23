LSP: Bossier man arrested on 7 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man has been arrested on seven counts of indecent behavior with juveniles after investigators say he tried to chat online with multiple underaged children and tried to fly one to Louisiana for sexual purposes.

According to Louisiana State Police, an investigation was prompted earlier this month when the Kenosha Country Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin learned that 49-year-old William Kramer was having a sexual conversation with a minor in that state.

During the investigation, police say Kramer discussed paying for the underage child’s plane ticket to travel to Louisiana for sexual purposes. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office contacted Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit and the Department of Homeland Security. A search warrant and arrest warrant were obtained.



Kramer was arrested on that warrant Wednesday, May 22, by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force. The Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit and members of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force then began the search and investigation of Kramer’s residence. They say their preliminary investigation revealed evidence that Kramer has chatted online with multiple underage children and some possibly within the Shreveport/Bossier area. Louisiana State Police say of you feel you are a victim or you know someone who was a victim of Kramer’s, please call 318-741-2733.



Kramer was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Jail and charged with computer-aided solicitation of a minor and seven (7) counts of indecent behavior with juveniles. Kramer’s bond was set for $120,000.

The Louisiana State Police maintains close partnerships with other law enforcement agencies. The ICAC Task Force which consists of the Department of Homeland Security, Caddo District Attorney’s Office, Louisiana Attorney General’s High Tech Crime Unit, Bossier Marshal’s Office, FBI, and Shreveport Police Department were instrumental in the successful search and investigation of Kramer’s residence. – Louisiana State Police

