LSP charges Minden man with DWI, driving wrong way on I-20 in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars in Bossier Parish, after Louisiana State Police troopers found him driving the wrong way on Interstate-20 early Sunday morning.

Just after 9 a.m. Sunday, 23-year-old Dmetrius Richard was taken into custody and booked into Bossier Maximum Security.

Earlier Sunday morning, Louisiana State Police Troop G received a call reporting a wrong-way driver on I-20 west of Goodwill Road.

Troopers responded to the area and located a Volkswagen Passat passenger car traveling westbound in the eastbound travel lanes in Bossier Parish. The wrong-way driver, later identified as Richard failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.

First, troopers and Bossier Parish Sheriff’s deputies closed interstate entrance ramps to ensure the safety of other motorists, and then. Richard approached the I-220 interchange, Troopers successfully deployed tire deflation devices.

He continued a short distance before attempting a U-turn, where he finally saw the writing on the wall and was taken into custody without incident.

Richard submitted to a breath test which showed an impairment level of more than double the legal limit.

He was booked into Bossier Max for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving the wrong-way on a roadway and flight from an officer.

The incident was an example of how troopers are dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of citizens in harm’s way. Their quick thinking and heroic actions not only ended in the arrest of someone who was endangering others, but also in no harm coming to innocent drivers.

Louisiana State Police wish to remind motorists if they observe reckless or criminal activity to dial *LSP (*577) to contact the nearest LSP Troop.