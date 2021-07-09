LSP confirms shooting involving Doyline police officer

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police have confirmed they are on the scene of a shooting in Webster Parish that involved an officer with the Doyline Police Department Friday evening.

According to LSP, the shooting happened on Green Tree Street in Doyline, which is just a few blocks away from Doyline High School.

Deputies with the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office and Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office have reached the scene to investigate as well. There is no word on any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.