LSP: Coushatta man arrested for first-degree rape of juvenile

RED RIVER PARISH, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A Coushatta man has been arrested for allegedly raping a juvenile.
According to Louisiana State Police, an investigation opened up after a juvenile claimed that they were raped multiple times by a family friend in Red River Parish.
Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office along with the Bossier City Marshal’s Office, and the FBI-Shreveport Field Office, executed a search warrant at a residence in Coushatta, LA Thursday.
LSP says after executing the search warrant, 60-year-old Dennis Halbmaier was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree rape of a juvenile.
Halbmaier was booked by LSP into the Red River Parish Jail without incident. This remains an active
investigation and there is no further information available at this time.
