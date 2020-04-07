LSP investigate officer-involved shooting in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The death of a murder suspect in an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement Tuesday will be investigated by the Louisiana State Police.

Derek Swanson, 28, was killed by LSP troopers and a Caddo Parish deputy just after noon Tuesday, after Swanson shot at them and they returned fire.

Swanson was wanted in connection with the shooting death of his girlfriend, 26-year-old Taylor Baskin.

The Bossier Field Office of the LSP Bureau of Investigations, who are leading the investigation, responded to the location and will investigate the shooting with the assistance of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The preliminary investigation revealed Caddo Parish 911 received a call from a resident who believed her house was being burglarized.

Troopers and deputies responded to the call and encountered Swanson. During the encounter, Swanson was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident.

The investigation remains active and ongoing and there is no further information available at this time.

