LSP: Joint investigation leads to Lincoln Parish cold case arrest

Louisiana State Police say 70-year-old Lonnie Frazier Jr. of Ruston is charged with first-degree murder in connectino with the 2014 disappearance of Cheryl Williams. (Photo: Louisiana State Police)

RUSTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Ruston man has been arrested in connection with a 2004 cold case disappearance of a Simsboro woman.

Cheryl Williams was 37 when she was last seen on the night of July 20, 2004 in the Fellowship Community south of Simsboro, LA. (Photo: Ruston-Lincoln Crime Stoppers)

Cheryl Williams was 37 when she was last seen on the night of July 20, 2004 in the Fellowship Community south of Simsboro, LA. She was reported missing by her family, prompting the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office to open an investigation. Foul play was suspected, but at the time, sufficient evidence was not found to warrant an arrest.

According to Louisiana State Police, a joint investigation was opened earlier this year with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office and information was developed leading to the issuance of an arrest warrant for 70-year-old Lonnie Frazier Jr. on a charge of second-degree murder.

Frazier was arrested and booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center Wednesday, where he is being held on a bond of $1,000,000.

