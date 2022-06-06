BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police have arrested a Cotton Valley man accused of intentionally causing a crash during an argument with the driver.

According to Troop G Public Information Officer Jonathan Odom, 52-year-old Earl Lewis was wanted for attempted second-degree murder after allegedly causing a single-vehicle crash on I-20 near LA Hwy 9 in Bienville Parish on May 5.

During the initial investigation, Troopers determined a 2003 Saturn Vue was traveling west on I-20 when it ran off the road and overturned. Both the driver and Lewis were unrestrained and were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers determined that Lewis intentionally affected the steering of the vehicle after he became angry with the driver. As a result, the driver was unable to prevent the crash.

Troopers got a warrant for Lewis’ arrest and with the help of the Cotton Valley Police Department and Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office, they were able to find Lewis on June 5 and place him under arrest as a fugitive from Bienville Parish.

Lewis was booked into the Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center on Sunday and is waiting for extradition to the Bienville Parish Jail.

State police say the investigation is ongoing.