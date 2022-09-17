MOORINGSPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police say they have arrested the mayor of Mooringsport after an eight-month investigation into allegations of fraud by a public official.

According to state police, investigators with their Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) were contacted in January by the Caddo Parish Constable’s Office to investigate allegations involving Mooringsport Mayor William Chester Coffman.

As the investigation progressed, state police say their investigators found Coffman, 54, committed contract fraud involving the completion of a town construction project.

As a result of the investigation and information obtained, state police investigators were able to get a warrant for Coffman’s arrest. Coffman turned himself in Friday and was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center, charged with public contract fraud.

LSP BCFO is leading the investigation, which they say remains active and ongoing.

Included in its statement on Coffman’s arrest, Louisiana State Police notes that its online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting www.lsp.org and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.