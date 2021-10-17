LSP: No suspects in early-morning mass shooting at Grambling that left 1dead, 7 injured, 1 critically

First responders prepare one of the seven injured in an early-Sunday morning mass shooting in which one died at a celebration in the Quad, following Saturday’s homecoming game at Grambling State University. (Photo courtesy Justin Mitchell)

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person is dead and seven, were injured in an early-morning shooting at Grambling State University; of the eight students shot, one was a Grambling student, according to Louisiana State Police Troop F.

The suspect, or suspects are unknown at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

According to a statement the school made to NBC, the shooting occurred at about 1:15 a.m. in the quad area at GSU.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, GSU Police requested that the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division (LSP CID) investigate a shooting that occurred earlier on campus near the T.H Harris Auditorium

While one victim was pronounced dead, the other victims, one of whom was critical and others with non-life-threatening injuries were rushed to a local hospital, according to NBC.

“At the time of the incident, a homecoming event was underway in McCall Dining Center,” the statement said. “All persons present sheltered in place and were released once the all-clear was given by University Police.”

State Police requesting assistance in locating a suspect or suspects, and have been relentless in their search for information leading to identifying the person or people responsible.

Investigators say any information – even the smallest detail – could be of value in their probe, and ask that anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Louisiana State Police Troop F at 318-345-0000 or their local law enforcement agency.

In addition, LSP CID is still actively investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, which they say is separate and unrelated to the early-Sunday morning shootings.

A suspect was identified in Wednesday’s shooting but is still at large. An arrest warrant has been issued for Jatavious Carroll, a.k.a “Rabbit,” charging him with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and possessing a weapon/firearm on school property.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or Carroll’s whereabouts is also asked to contact Troop F at 318-345-0000 or local law enforcement.