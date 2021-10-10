LSP releases details of search and arrest of suspect charged in death of trooper

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Following the deadly ambush of a Louisiana State Police Trooper, the LSP is working closely with numerous local, state, and federal agencies to investigate the circumstances of a multi-parish fatal shooting spree that resulted in two deaths and three critical injuries.

The suspect, 31-year-old Matthew Mire, was taken into custody shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday following a daylong manhunt by multiple law enforcement agencies.

The preliminary investigation revealed that LAP Master Trooper Adam Gaubert was ambushed by Mire as he sat in his fully marked patrol unit.

Matthew Mire (Photo courtesy Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The ambush of Gaubert occurred near a shooting on Dutton Road shooting that took place in the overnight on Friday.

Although not yet formally charged, Mire is a person of interest in multiple shooting incidents that crossed several parishes.

Following the shootings, Mire was involved in a vehicle chase with another trooper in which Mire fired at the trooper, who returned fire. The trooper was not injured. .

As the search for Mire continued, LSP, along with multiple agencies worked together in the search area near Hoo Shoo Too Road at the Tiger Bend Bridge.

After Mire was found and taken into custody without incident, he was transported to a local hospital for injuries he sustained from a K-9 bite and a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg.

LSP detectives obtained arrest warrants for Mire in Ascension Parish for first degree murder of a police officer, aggravated flight from an officer and attempted first degree murder of a police officer, along with arrest warrants in East Baton Rouge Parish for aggravated flight from an officer and attempted first degree murder of a police officer.

Troopers are maintaining constant watch over Mire at the medical facility and he will be booked on the warrant charges upon release.

LSP Bureau of Investigations and LSP Crime Lab processed several crime scenes in Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes related to the shootings involving LSP Troopers. This investigation is active and ongoing and further information will be released as available.

For information related to the shooting incidents in Ascension and Livingston Parish, please contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and/or the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Gaubert served with the LSP since 2002, performing patrol duties at Troop A in Baton Rouge and serving as a detective in the LSP Criminal Investigations Division throughout his career. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

Agencies aiding the Louisiana State Police in the search and capture of Mire include Homeland Security Investigations, US Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms, LA Department of Corrections, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Funeral arrangements for Gaubert are not finalized, but he will be afforded full honors earned with a line of duty death. Further information on services will be announced when available.

People wishing to make donations may do so through the Louisiana Troopers Charities Inc., the charitable arm of the LSP Troopers Association, Louisiana Troopers Charities Inc.

That may be done by visiting https://latroopers.org/about-lsta/louisiana-troopers-charities or https://www.paypal.me/LSTALTC

Also, checks should be made payable to Louisiana Troopers Charities with ‘Gaubert Family” in the memo line and sent to our office at 8120 Jefferson Highway Baton Rouge, LA 70809.

Donations may also be made by calling (225) 928- 2000 for help.