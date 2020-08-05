LSP Troop G improper lane usage stop leads to K-9 discovery of 14-lbs of pot

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Jackson, Miss. couple on Tuesday became guests at Bossier Parish Maximum Security in Plain Dealing, after an improper lane usage traffic stop went south, according to Louisiana State Police.

Marco Johnson, 41, and his passenger, Danee Aikens, both of Jackson, were stopped by troopers from LSP Troop G for improper lane usage on I-20 in Bossier Parish early Tuesday morning, but after the stop was executed, troopers learned being in the wrong lane was the tip of the iceberg.

Johnson was driving a 2020 Ford Edge, when the troopers pulled him over. After speaking with Johnson, the troopers summoned the help of an LSP K-9 who administered a smell test. The 2020 Ford Edge did not pass.

At that point, the K-9 located more than 14 pounds of high-grade marijuana in the vehicle, and Johnson and Aikens were given a ride to Plain Dealing.

Both Johnson and Aikens appeared in Bossier District Court via video from Bossier Max on Tuesday, and both told the Court they could not afford to pay an attorney.

Johnson, who was held on $35,000 bond, is charged with improper lane usage, driving under suspension, Schedule 1-possession and conspiracy to commit manufacture, cultivate, distribute with intent Schedule 1.

According to jail records, Johnson already has bonded out.

Aikens, however, remains a guest at Bossier Max. She is charged with Schedule 1 possession and conspiracy to commit manufacture, cultivate, distribute with intent Schedule 1. Her bond is set at $30,000.

