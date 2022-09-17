BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government Street Friday morning.

LSU confirmed that the woman killed in this shooting was student Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar. She was a senior studying marketing at the university.

Police said the shooting took place in the 1500 block of Government Street. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

LSU released a statement after learning about her passing:

“The LSU community is saddened to hear of senior Allison Rice being killed overnight. Her family and friends are in our thoughts, and we encourage anyone who may have more information about this crime to contact Baton Rouge Police. Any of her friends and classmates that would like to speak with someone about this or needs help processing this loss can contact the Mental Health Service in the Student Health Center (225-578-8774).”

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released the following statement:

“My heart goes out to the family, loved ones, and classmates of Allison Rice, a young LSU student who had her entire life ahead of her. This senseless violence is completely unacceptable and Baton Rouge Police officers are thoroughly investigating to bring the perpetrator to justice. Our university community is an essential part of the fabric of Baton Rouge. It is of the utmost importance as we welcome students from across our state and the nation that we create a safe environment. I am coordinating a meeting with LSU and Southern University’s Presidents, BRCC Chancellor, Student Government, BRPD and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s office to discuss safety for all of our college students in Baton Rouge. I urge anyone with information about this senseless crime to please contact Baton Rouge Police Department or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers.”

Rice’s workplace, The Shed BBQ, said:

“We are beyond saddened by the tragic and senseless loss of one of our own. Allie, you will be so missed. May God bring your family and all who knew you comfort in this terrible time. Rest in peace, sweet girl. We love you.”

Dutchtown High Cheerleading shared: