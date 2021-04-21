Magnolia man charged with manslaughter in fatal stabbing

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Magnolia man is behind bars charged with manslaughter in the death of another Magnolia man early Wednesday morning.

According to Magnolia police, it happened just after 4 a.m. on W. Calhoun Street. Officers were called to the scene, where they found 29-year-old Kenneth Alexander suffering a stab wound. Police say despite officers taking life saving measures, Alexander passed away due to his injuries.

Investigators identified 26-year-old Tony Griffin, Jr. as the suspect and ultimately found and took him into custody without incident.

Griffin was booked just before 11 a.m. and is being held at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department, where he will await his first appearance on the manslaughter charge.