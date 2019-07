Magnolia Police are investigating a homicide.

Police say Friday morning at 7:38am, they received a report of a deceased person at 621 Jeanette Street in Magnolia. The victim was found in a bedroom of the home.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. Magnolia Police are being assisted by the Arkansas State Police and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

At this time, police are releasing no further information as the investigation is in its early stages.