Major drug bust: 3 arrested, 21 lbs. of marijuana, guns and cash seized

UPDATE:

A major operation in Caddo Parish nets drugs, guns, cash and lands three people behind bars.

Friday morning Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator and Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump announced results of a six-month long investigation during a live news conference.

Those arrested were:

Stanley Simmelkjaer, 39:

Possession Sch II w/Intent 40:967A1 (Methamphetamine)

Possession Sch I w/Intent 40:966A1 (Marijuana)

Possession Sch I (simple) 40:966E (Marijuana)

Illegal Carrying of Weapon w/CDS 14:95E





Felcy Tyson, 42:

Possession Sch I w/Intent 40:966A1 (Marijuana)

Possession Sch II w/Intent 40:967A1 (Methamphetamine)

Illegal Carrying of Weapon w/CDS 14:95E

Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm 14:69.1





Carl Franks, 38:

Fugitive (city warrants)

Four out of six search warrants were executed at locations inside Shreveport, while the remaining two search warrants were executed at locations inside the city of Rodessa, specifically in the 17000 block of East Front St.

Agents seized 21 lbs. of marijuana, 2 lbs. in meth, 8 guns, 2 vehicles, a bullet proof vest and $64,000 in cash.

Sheriff Prator said, “Majority of the violent crimes stems from narcotics.” Prator added,” that because of this operation the parish and city is safer than it was yesterday.”

Chief Crump said, “We are coming, so be on notice, if you are violating the law we are coming after you.”

Before the news conference ended Crump and Prator took time out to thank the men and women who participated in the operation for their efforts to try and make the city and streets safer for everyone.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Multiple people have been arrested in connection with a major drug operation in Caddo Parish.

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator and Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump are holding a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Shreveport Police Headquarters to discuss the results of the investigation.

A sizeable seizure of illegal drugs were recovered during the execution of multiple search warrants in locations in Caddo Parish and within the city limits of Shreveport. Numerous firearms were also seized in the operation.

Click here to watch live