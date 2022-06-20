BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bienville Parish man is behind bars in connection with a Sunday night homicide following a traffic stop.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 11:15 p.m. to a shots fired call on Cable Street in Arcadia. Once on scene, the sheriff’s office says deputies found Roderick Davis suffering a “large gunshot wound to the chest.”

The deputies started CPR and Pafford EMS took Davis to Bienville Medical Center, where he later died.

Deputies say witness statements pointed them to the alleged shooter, Randy Mangham of Marsalis Drive in Arcadia. The Arcadia Police Department later arrested Mangham during a traffic stop on U.S. 80 in Arcadia.

Mangham was booked into the Bienville Parish Jail and charged with second-degree murder. Deputies say this case is still under investigation.