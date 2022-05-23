SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Man accused of negligent homicide in the death of a 13-year-old girl following a deadly car chase that began in Bossier City and ended in a crash in the Pierremont neighborhood made his first appearance in Caddo District Court today.

Willie Player Jr., 22, appeared by video from Caddo Correctional Center where he has been held since early Saturday, charged with one count of negligent homicide in the death of Brenda Adler, one count of negligent injury, hit and run driving, aggravated flight from an officer, flight from an officer, one count of possession of schedule I, one count of possession of schedule II and possession of a firearm/CDS.

It all began late Friday night when Bossier City police officers attempted to execute a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Tahoe for a violation. The driver of the Tahoe, later learned to be Player, fled at a high rate of speed.

Just after 11:30 p.m., Bossier officers requested assistance from Louisiana State Police Troop G as the pursuit continued on Interstate-20 in Bossier and crossed into Shreveport.

Player exited I-20 in Shreveport and continued to flee from law enforcement along Shreveport’s streets until it ran into a brick access control wall on Montrose Drive, just behind Superior Grill on Line Avenue.

After hitting the wall, the Tahoe rolled over several times before striking a utility pole and coming to a stop. Atkins was ejected from the SUV, which then landed on top of her when it finally stopped. A second teenage girl was inside the vehicle and was injured. She was rushed to Ochsner’s LSU Health in non-life-threatening condition.

Player, who was not injured in the crash, did not concern himself with the two victims, but instead tried to run from officers, who enlisted the help of a K-9 officer.

After obtaining a search warrant, LSP troopers found a handgun, a high-capacity magazine and narcotics inside the vehicle.

Player, who is being held at Caddo Correctional Center on a $311,000 bond, will be back in court on June 20 for a preliminary examination.