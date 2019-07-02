Man accused in death of toddler asks for court-appointed lawyer

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man accused in the death of a toddler filed a motion Monday asking the Caddo District Court to appoint an attorney to represent him.

Jaylin Jones, 19, is accused of fatally shooting 2-year-old Ranaldo Bennett.

Shreveport police took Jones into custody Friday, charging him with negligent homicide in the child’s death and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

From August 28, 2018 to Sept. 6, 2018, in Bossier District Court, Jones was charged with 12 different crimes that included 18 counts, including five counts of simple burglary, two counts of vehicle theft of more than $5,000 and less than $25,000, one count of hit and run, along with resisting an officer by flight, aggravated flight from an officer where human life is endangered and more.

On Nov. 20, 2018, Jones pleaded guilty to one count of simple burglary and all other charges were not prosecuted at the request of the state.

For that one count of simple burglary, Jones was sentenced to eight years at hard labor with the Louisiana Department of Corrections. However, all but one year was suspended.

In addition, Jones was placed on 3 years active supervised probation and along with the general conditions of probation, also was sentenced to pay a monthly $100 probation fee; pay a fine of $1,000 and costs over the length of probation; remain drug and alcohol free; and be employed full time or be a full time student.

Jones is being held at Caddo Correctional Center on $300,000 bond.

