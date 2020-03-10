Man accused in fatal shooting of Shreveport mail carrier appears in court

Michael Gentry, 32, is accused of shooting and killing 52-year-old Antonio Williams while he was delivering mail in the 1100 block of Dudley Drive in the South Highland neighborhood in June 2019. (Photo courtesy: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man accused in the June 2019 death of a Shreveport mail carrier appeared in Caddo District Court Tuesday.

Michael Gentry is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing 52-year-old Antonio Williams as he delivered mail in the 1100 block of Dudley Drive in Shreveport’s south Highlands neighborhood.

Gentry pleaded not guilty to the charge in September.

On Tuesday, the state turned over additional discovery – evidence from the investigation of the crime – to Gentry’s defense attorney.

Gentry will be back in court on May 13 for arguments and hearings.

