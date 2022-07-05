TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Miller County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after they say he accosted a woman, fired a shotgun in the air, and broke into a church Monday night.

Deputies responded to a breaking and entering call at the Shiloh Baptist Church on Highway 82 East around 7:50 p.m.

According to witness reports, the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Brandon Hammett, approached a female in the parking lot of the church and asked her to let him inside the church. When the woman refused, Hammett turned away from her and fired a shotgun into the air. He then forced his way into a church window.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they ordered Hammett to drop his weapons. The sheriff’s office says Hammett “complied after a brief hesitation” and was arrested without incident.

Police believe Hammett is responsible for stealing a car from Cass County and another vehicle that was parked at Pro 1 Transmission on Highway 82 earlier that day.

Hammett remains in custody at the Miller County Detention Center, awaiting his first hearing. No bond is set in the case.