Man accused of burglarizing vehicle at Shreveport casino

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help identifying a man wanted for breaking into a vehicle in the parking garage of a Shreveport casino.

The burglary happened back on June 2 in the 400 block of Clyde Fant.

According to Shreveport Police the man was seen on surveillance video stealing tools from the vehicle. He then drove away in what appeared to be a white SUV.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org or use P3Tips app. Please include tip # 20-088302 with your tip.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.