Police search for man accused of damaging property at Shreveport apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators are trying to track down a man who allegedly damaged property at a Shreveport apartment complex.

The incident happened back on April 24 at the Summer Tree Apartment Homes in the 3100 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

Shreveport Police were able to secure surveillance video of the man and his car.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org or use P3Tips app. Please include CAD # 20-064392 with your tip.

