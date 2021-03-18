Man accused of firing shots into Natchitoches woman’s home faces attempted murder charges

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man who allegedly fired shots into a Natchitoches woman’s home last year has now been charged with attempted murder.

According to the Natchitoches Police Department, 30-year-old Billy Smith was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting on Oct. 17, 2020, in the 800 block of Clarence Dr.

When officers arrived they found a woman who said that she saw Smith and another person outside of her window and they began to shoot inside her home.

Smith was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

If you have additional information about this shooting please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Det. Terry Johnson at (318) 357-3858.