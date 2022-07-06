NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – An ongoing FBI investigation found that a virtual fifth-grade class in Harvey, Louisiana, was allegedly victimized by a Kentucky man in 2020.

Brian Adams, 22, was recently charged by a federal grand jury in connection with this incident that affected students at Laureate Academy Charter School.

Adams was charged with Communication of Interstate Threats to Kidnap or Injure.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, “Adams is alleged to have used racial epithets and threats against the students.”

This reportedly happened during a class on Zoom.

“The grand jury also made a special finding that Adams selected the fifth-grade class as the object of his threat because of the actual and perceived race of the students and teachers,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

A conviction would bring prison time and a large fine for Brian Adams.

A guilty verdict could end with up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the Kentucky man.