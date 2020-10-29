Man accused of stealing car outside Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying a man accused of stealing a car outside of a Shreveport business.

The theft happened back on Oct. 15 in 1300 block of Captain Shreve Dr.

According to Shreveport Police, a man allegedly took someone’s car that was left unlocked and running in the parking lot while they went inside the store.

Anyone who can identify this man is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373or use the P3Tips app. Please include tip # 20-160055 with your tip.

