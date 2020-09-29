Man accused of stealing gun from Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators are trying to track down a man who allegedly stole a gun from a Shreveport business.

The theft happened back on Sept. 21 in the 3000 block of North Market St.

According to Shreveport Police, surveillance video showed a white male enter the store and take a gun without paying for it. The man was seen driving away in a black pickup truck.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone with information on this man’s identity is urged to call (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-148046 with your tip.

