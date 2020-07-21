Man accused of using stolen credit card at Bossier City Target

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier authorities want to know if you recognize a man wanted for using a stolen credit card at Target.

The theft happened back on June 25 in the 2700 block of Beene Blvd.

According to the Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force, surveillance video showed a black male at the self check out line using a stolen credit card to buy several gift cards.

The total amount of the theft was over $400. The man tried to use the card two other times for purchases over $600 and over $400 but was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100, or visit www.p3tips.com.

