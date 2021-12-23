Man allegedly stabs person for not having a cigarette lighter

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) — An Arnaudville man was arrested on an attempted second-degree murder charge after he allegedly stabbed a person for not having a cigarette lighter, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO).

James Collins, 43, of Arnaudville, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder. He was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail and held on a $50,000 bond.

On Dec. 20, SLPSO deputies responded to a stabbing in the 900 block of Hwy 31 in Arnaudville.

The victim was at Collins’s house sitting on the porch with him when the two began arguing about a cigarette lighter, according to police.

When the victim denied having a lighter, Collins allegedly went inside the house and came back with a kitchen knife. Police said the argument continued and Collins then stabbed the victim in the cheek.

The victim then walked away from the scene, according to SLPSO.

When questioned by deputies, Collins stated that the victim would take food from him and tease him regarding his weight.

Deputies also questioned a witness who said Collins had a knife in his hand and struck the victim in the face.