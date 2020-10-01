Man allegedly tries to steal ATM in Texarkana, leads police on brief chase

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A man accused of trying to steal an ATM in Texarkana and leading police on a brief chase now sits behind bars.

According to the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, Reginald Cole, of Missouri City, Texas was arrested this morning for Evading Arrest in a Vehicle after an attempted ATM theft.

A witness called 911 around 4 a.m. Thursday and reported seeing a truck backed up to an ATM at the TexAR Federal Credit Union in the 2300 block of Richmond Rd.

When officers arrived they saw a silver car, driven by Cole, leaving the parking lot at a high rate of speed.

During the chase, Cole suddenly stopped and several guys jumped out and ran in opposite directions.

Cole sped away again and then finally pulled over on Richmond Rd. where he was taken into custody.

Police searched for the guys who jumped out of the car but weren’t able to locate them.

Back at the credit union, officers found a Ford truck with a chain attached to the bumper that had crashed through a fence. It was still running and in gear, but there was no one around it.

Investigators suspected the truck was stolen and later found out that it was registered to someone in Marshall. They contacted the Marshall Police Department who then contacted the owner who didn’t know that his truck had been taken overnight.

The men were never able to get into the ATM but it was heavily damaged. It will cost around $60,000 to replace the ATM.

Cole was booked into the Bi-State Jail on one felony charge. More charges are expected.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.