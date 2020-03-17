Man and woman caught on camera stealing items at Bossier City Walmart

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators want to know if you recognize two people who allegedly stole items from a Walmart store in Bossier City.

The theft happened back on Feb. 29 in the 2500 block of Airline Dr.

A man and a woman were seen on surveillance video taking merchandise from the store without paying.

The woman is described as a Hispanic female wearing a grey tank top shirt, black slacks, and a camouflage colored ball cap.

The man is described as a Hispanic looking male wearing a grey Arkansas Razorback sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a camouflage ball cap.

The man and woman were seen leaving the area in a light-colored mini-van with Arkansas tags.

Anyone with information on the identity of these two people is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or visit www.p3tips.com.

