Man and woman dead in suspected murder-suicide; 3 kids safe, hid in bedroom

by: KLFY Staff

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Three children were found safely inside a Carencro home where a man and a woman were found dead Monday evening, according to Carencro Police Chief David Anderson.

Just after 7 p.m., Carencro police responded to reports of a domestic disturbance in a home on Meadowvale Drive for a domestic disturbance.

When they arrived, Anderson confirmed one male and one female were found dead and a second man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The children, ages 14, 12 and 11, were hiding in a bedroom during the incident and were not injured.

The case remains under investigation. No identities were released.

