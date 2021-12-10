Man armed with a bat gets shot during argument; alleged shooter arrested

Chris Basham is charged with battery 1st degree in the shooting of Donald Hayworth Jr. (Source: Miller County Sheriff’s Office)

MILLER COUNTY, Ar. (KTAL/KSHV) – A Texarkana man has been arrested after an argument with a Miller County man, allegedly armed with a bat, was shot on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, an emergency call came in Thursday afternoon for a shooting at a home on the 7900 block of Line Ferry Road in Miller County. Deputies found 38-year-old Donald Hayworth with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Life Net transported him to St. Michael Hospital, where they performed surgery.

Deputies say 34-year-old Chris Basham of Texarkana was involved in an argument with Hayworth that became violent Thursday afternoon. Hayworth was allegedly armed with a bat, and deputies say Basham shot him in the torso with a shotgun before leaving the scene.

The Criminal Investigation Division spoke to Basham and agreed to meet at the Sheriff’s Office. A search warrant was executed on a vehicle Friday morning, and a weapon believed to be involved was seized.

Basham is booked into Miller County Detention Center and charged with Battery 1st degree. His bond is set at $250,000.