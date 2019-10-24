Man arrested, accused of “groping” woman and children inside Mt. Pleasant Walmart

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man behind bars in Titus County, accused of “groping” children inside a Mt. Pleasant Walmart.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, 62-year-old Gary Kilpatrick has been charged with 3 counts of indecency with a child. Kilpatrick was arrested Sunday morning when Walmart staff members called police and accused Kilpatrick of inappropriately touching four children and a woman.

Police say he already had an active arrest warrant for indecent assault out of New Boston, TX. Kilpatrick is booked in the Titus County Jail.

Video footage from inside the store identified 3 child victims and 1 adult woman victim. An additional 4th unidentified child was groped inside Walmart earlier that morning around 12:05 a.m. A 5th child victim was discovered to have been groped Sunday at Super Suds Laundry, 1224 N. Jefferson St.

Mt. Pleasant police say store videos show the suspect briefly pulling two children by the arm, as to pull the child away from their mothers when the parent was not looking.

Kilpatrick does not live in Mount Pleasant but has been staying at a west-side motel in Mount Pleasant since Oct. 15. Police say they searched both his motel room and car.

MPPD is looking for any additional victims so in hopes of filing more charges against Kilpatrick. If someone or a parent believes their child was victimized, please contact MPPD at 903-575-4185 and speak to a detective.

