Man arrested after 3-year-old shoots 6-year-old sibling

GEISMAR, La. (AP) — Authorities say a Louisiana man is facing multiple charges after his 3-year-old child accidentally shot and wounded a 6-year-old sibling.

Sheriff’s officials in Ascension Parish say the two children were left in a car with a gun while the man went inside a discount store on Oct. 1.

The 3-year-old wounded the older child with a pistol before the man returned.

Deputies say the 6-year-old was taken to a hospital by helicopter and is recovering.

A police statement says 31-year-old Arthur Robertson is charged with improper supervision of a minor and several other offenses.

